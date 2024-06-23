Scotland has been knocked out of the European Championship after conceding a last-second goal to Hungary pushing them to the bottom of their group.

Steve Clarke’s side is headed home after a devastating last-second loss to Hungary as they sit at the bottom of Group A with just one point.

In a game which lacked overall quality from both sides, Scotland was able to dominate possession but was unable to register any shots on target.

As the game entered the 10th minute of added time, it looked like Clarke’s side would be able to leave with one point and potentially put them in contention to still make it past the group stages.

But Kevin Csoboth broke Scottish hearts when he swept the ball into the back of the net after a lightning counterattack.