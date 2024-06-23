Arsenal contact representatives of Euro 2024 star as Arteta eyes attacking signing

Mikel Arteta is looking for a new attacker, and Nico Williams of Spain is on Arsenal’s summer shortlist.

The 21-year-old scored five goals and registered eleven assists in La Liga the previous season, making him one of Athletic Bilbao’s best players.

The youngster has attracted the interest of some of the best clubs in the world after his impressive performances with Chelsea also keeping an eye on the player.

His Bilbao form has continued for his country Spain in the European Championship as the pacey winger won the Player of the Match award in Spain’s 1-0 win against Italy.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has revealed that the Gunners made contact with the enoturage of the player in order to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

Romano revealed the details on his Youtube channel:

“One more detail on Nico Williams, and this is important. What I’m told some big English clubs made contact with people close to Nico Williams, [which was] two, three or four weeks ago.

“[They are] important clubs in the Premier League; for example he is appreciated by people at Chelsea, and he is appreciated by people at Arsenal too. Many clubs have moved to understand the situation of Nico Williams.”

Arteta wants new players this summer as he aims to strengthen his squad in order to challenge Manchester City again for the Premier League title.

Arsenal have decided to back Arteta again

The Spaniard would be hoping to finally finish ahead of Man City next season and win the Premier League title for the Gunners, a trophy they have not managed to win since 2004.

The Gunners are expected to continue backing the manager in the transfer market this summer, having given him the funds to sign Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber last summer.

Williams can add pace and creativity to the Arsenal attack and provide competition to their wide players.