Father of Arsenal star hits out at international manager

The father of Arsenal star Leandro Trossard has criticised the Belgium national team coach and defended his son.

Despite being regarded as the ‘golden generation’ of Belgium football, the current crop of players has failed to reach their potential on the world stage.

This was more prevalent than ever during the World Cup in 2022 when they were launched out of the competition in the group stage finishing third while also having a public falling out between members of the squad.

With that ‘golden generation’ now entering the twilight of their careers, the pressure was on coming into this competition, especially after losing their opening game of the tournament against Slovakia.

Although they would go on to win their clash with Romania on Saturday, Belgium head coach Domenico Tedesco was heavily criticised prior to the game by the father of Trossard.

“Leandro is criticised, but he was moved from one position to another, it’s difficult to keep a guideline in your game in these conditions,” he said in an interview with De Morgen.

“I don’t think Tedesco is a good coach for Belgium, even if he doesn’t have the stubbornness of Roberto Martinez.”

The Arsenal winger was dropped for their 2-0 win over Romania, making an appearance from the bench in the 56th minute.