Aston Villa make ambitious plan to replace midfielder Douglas Luiz

According to Football Insider, Aston Villa want to make a marquee signing to replace Brazilian midfielder Douglas Luiz.

The central midfielder is heading out of the club with Juventus edging closer to signing him this summer.

The Premier League club is involved in talks to sell midfielder Luiz to Serie A giants Juventus in a swap deal.

Two players will be heading to Villa Park from Juventus in the swap deal. Those two players are expected to be Samuel Iling-Junior and Enzo Barrenechea.

The deal looked like an unexpected decision from the Midlands club but they are getting two talented young players from Juventus and also getting £20million in cash.

It is not only going to add two promising talents to their squad but also help them to comply with Premier League’s Profit and Sustainability Rules.

Villa boss Emery now wants to sign a big name midfielder to replace Luiz, who was crucial in their Premier League season and helped them qualify for the Champions League.

The Premier League club will have the added responsibility of playing in Europe’s biggest competition next season against the best clubs of the continent.

They are prepared to invest in their squad and sign players who can help them deal with the added pressure of another competition.

Aston Villa have transformed under Emery

Emery has done a brilliant job since joining the club and taken the performances of the players to the next level.

The club are now willing to back the manager and show faith in him by providing him resources in the transfer window to make the team more competitive next season.

If Villa can spend the money wisely in the transfer window this summer, they have the potential to get even better next season.

There is no information who the reported marquee signing is going to be at Villa Park.