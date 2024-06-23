Exclusive: “The expectation is…” – Fabrizio Romano provides Chelsea striker transfer update

The expectation remains for Armando Broja to leave Chelsea on a permanent transfer this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Broja has interest from a number of clubs, including Everton and Wolves in the Premier League, as well as Bundesliga side Stuttgart.

Broja had also been linked with AC Milan, but Romano has played down those transfer rumours for the time being, linking the Albania international with the three clubs mentioned above instead.

Chelsea couldn’t find room for Broja in their first-team squad last season, so it surely makes sense for them to offload him now, as he struggled on loan at Fulham.

Despite once looking like an exciting young talent coming through at Stamford Bridge, it now perhaps seems unlikely Broja will ever quite reach the level required to be a key player for the Blues’ first-team.

Broja transfer: Where next for the Chelsea striker?

Discussing Broja’s future, Romano said: “Finally on Chelsea, there’s no concrete update yet on Armando Broja, but the expectation is still for the striker to leave Chelsea on a permanent transfer this summer.

“I have no news on AC Milan so far, it’s always reported but I’m not aware of anything advanced, only following the player. Stuttgart like him, Everton and Wolves too, Everton for sure would like to sign him but it’s not advanced yet.”

One imagines Broja has it in him to be a useful player for clubs like Everton and Wolves, while it would also be interesting to see how he might get on in the Bundesliga with Stuttgart.

The 22-year-old surely still has it in him to turn his career around after a difficult spell, during which he’s also had some injury troubles that have slowed down his progress after he caught the eye on loan at Southampton a few years ago.