Bayern Munich have reached out on the player side as they eye a potential transfer move for Inter Milan midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano has explained that there have not been talks yet between Bayern and Inter, and no bids made yet for the player, but it seems some initial contacts have taken place over a potential swoop for the Turkey international.

Bayern clearly have big plans this summer, with Romano also mentioning their imminent deal for Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise, as well as their interest in Paris Saint-Germain attacking midfielder Xavi Simons.

It seems Calhanoglu is another big name on Bayern’s list, with the Bavarian giants clearly in need of a shake-up in their squad this summer after under-achieving a great deal last season.

Calhanoglu transfer: Can Bayern revamp their squad to claw title back from Bayer Leverkusen?

Calhanoglu would be an exciting signing to bolster Bayern’s midfield, and it looks like this is just the kind of business the club needs after missing out on the Bundesliga title last season, and finishing the campaign trophyless.

Discussing the Calhanoglu links, Romano said: “Bayern also like Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, but at the moment Inter have still not received any proposal. We will see if Bayern will present a bid – at the moment, they only reached out on the player side and not yet to Inter.”

Inter are a big club and they just won Serie A, so there’s little reason for Calhanoglu to seek a transfer away, but of course Bayern are also a huge name and would be hard for any player to turn down.

Of course, a good transfer window is no guarantee of success, with Bayern also signing Harry Kane last summer but still suffering one of their worst seasons of modern times.