Cesc Fabregas reveals the greatest finisher he has ever played alongside

Cesc Fabregas has stated that the best finisher he has ever played alongside was Dutch striker Robin van Persie.

The two stars came up together under Arsene Wenger’s tutelage at Arsenal with the Spanish midfielder breaking into the squad during the Invincibles season before Van Persie made his debut the following year.

The two stars were pivotal players for the iconic French manager and played alongside each other until 2011 when Fabregas left London to sign for boyhood club Barcelona.

When asked about the best finisher that he had ever played with by Gary Lineker in the BBC Studio, the Spanish midfielder named Van Persie.

“I think Robin was more clinical.” He said.

“His overall play was fantastic and in front of goal, he could always come up with something very very special. When we were young, hours and hours and hours after training sessions.”

The Dutch striker had his greatest season in North London in 2011/12, immediately after Fabregas’ departure, scoring 37 goals in 48 games.

But his status as a club icon was then soured when he completed his hugely controversial move to Manchester United, going on to win a Premier League title under Sir Alex Ferguson.