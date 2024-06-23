Club expecting Chelsea to come back with an improved offer for 20-year-old attacker

Chelsea are looking to improve their attacking unit this summer and they have identified the Atletico Madrid striker Samu Omorodion as a target.

The 20-year-old striker was on loan at Deportivo Alaves last season and he scored nine goals in La Liga with them. His performances have attracted the attention of the London club and they submitted an offer to sign him.

According to Football Insider, Chelsea’s offer was around £27 million and Atletico Madrid have turned it down. However, the Spanish outfit are expecting a second offer for the player and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea can get the deal done.

The 20-year-old is a quality player with a bright future and he could develop into a key player for the club in the long term. If Chelsea can sign him for a reasonable price, the move could look like a bargain in the future.

Samu Omorodion would be a quality addition

Omorodion has the physicality to succeed in the Premier League and he could be the ideal acquisition for Chelsea. The Blues were overly dependent on Cole Palmer last season and they need more attacking quality for the upcoming campaign. Nicolas Jackson has not been able to live up to the expectations and he will have to be replaced.

The Atletico Madrid striker is still only 20, but he has the quality to thrive in English football next season and he is only going to improve with coaching and experience.

Chelsea have had two mediocre seasons and they will look to bounce back strongly. They need the right additions in order to compete with the top clubs once again and signing a quality striker should be a top priority for them this summer. They have not been able to score goals consistently and someone like Omorodion could solve that problem in the coming seasons.