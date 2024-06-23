In an attempt to sign Lille striker Jonathan David this summer, Chelsea are in talks with his agents.

David is Enzo Maresca’s next target as he looks to increase his offensive strength at the beginning of his tenure at Stamford Bridge.

Over the last two seasons, the 24-year-old has had an incredible rise in Ligue 1, scoring an incredible 43 goals.

The Athletic claims that Chelsea have spoken with the 24-year-old’s agents on a possible move in the upcoming months.

The Blues have pulled out of the race to sign Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise.

They have now turned their attention to another attacker, who has consistently performed in the last few seasons and has often been linked with a move to Premier League clubs.

With 84 goals in 183 games for Lille, David, a Canadian international who played three times at the 2022 World Cup, is third on the team’s all-time scoring chart.

David has continued to distinguish himself among the finest, winning the French top flight in 2020–21. He honed his talents in Belgium with Gent before to moving to Lille in 2020.

He gained Champions League experience in the 2021–2022 season, as the forward participated in both last 16 matches against Chelsea.

With just one year left on his contract at the French club, he is expected to be sold this summer so his current club can get a decent amount of transfer fee for him.

The BlueCo consortium’s ownership of fellow Ligue 1 team Strasbourg is said to have created a positive relationship between Chelsea and Lille president Olivier Letang.

David can become a starter at Chelsea

The striker is leading the line for his team in the Copa America this summer.

He is a natural goal scorer and Chelsea need a player like him this summer. The Blues used Nicolas Jackson last season as their attacker and the young attacker showed that he still needs time to develop his game.

Chelsea have been actively working to identify their targets and make moves for them, with David being the latest one to be targeted.