Cooper pushing to sign Euro 2024 Belgium ace for Leicester City

Leicester City manager Steve Cooper has started planning for his team’s transfer business this summer.

After joining the club following the departure of Enzo Maresca to Chelsea, the new manager is determined to start a new journey in his management career.

Maresca won the Championship title with the Foxes last season and his brilliant performance as the manager of the team impressed Chelsea, who have appointed him to replace Mauricio Pochettino.

Cooper has started work early as the new manager of Leicester City after involving in talks with midfielder Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall.

The 25-year-old scored 12 goals and provided 14 assists in the Championship last season and Cooper wants him to stay at the club, along with midfielder Wilfred Ndidi.

He is also thinking about adding international experience to his defensive line and for that, he has identified Belgian defender as his target.

According to Gianluca Di Marzio, Fiorentina are also interested in the 24-year-old Belgian defender Arthur Theate, who is being pursued by Leicester City.

Currently representing his country in the ongoing European Championships in Germany, the 24-year-old Belgian has already accrued 15 caps for his country.

The Rennes defender is being eyed by the newly promoted team who would be hoping to avoid relegation in their first season back in the Premier League.