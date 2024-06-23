Cristiano Ronaldo sets new European Championship record

Cristiano Ronaldo has set yet another record at the UEFA European Championship as he adds to his already impressive career accolades.

The Portuguese superstar is currently playing in his sixth European Championship as he attempts to lead his side to another trophy in Germany.

Ronaldo was part of the squad who won the tournament outright in 2016 although he was forced to watch on from the sidelines after being forced off the pitch with an injury.

Roberto Martinez’s side secured their progression into the knockout rounds of the competition on Saturday evening when they beat Turkey 3-0 putting them at the top of their group with six points.

Bernardo Silva opened the scoring just after the 20th-minute mark before a horrendous Turkey own goal doubled their advantage just minutes later.

The win was then secured in the second half when Ronaldo squared the ball to former Manchester United teammate Bruno Fernandes for an easy tap-in and in doing so set another tournament record.

According to OptaJoe, the former Real Madrid man has the most assists in the competition with seven.