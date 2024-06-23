Crystal Palace are reportedly willing to let French striker Odsonne Edouard leave in the summer transfer window.

After a poor run of games led to Roy Hodgson stepping down as manager, Oliver Glasner was given the reigns at the London club, which saw them go on to finish off a disappointing season in impressive fashion.

Palace won six of their final seven games, which included a 5-0 victory against fourth-place Aston Villa on the final matchday as optimism surrounding the football club soared.

With the transfer window now in full flow, fans will no doubt be excited about potential signings although it seems like the club may focus on departures first.

With Michael Olise looking set to depart the club for German giants Bayern Munich, Glasner’s side could say goodbye to another forward according to Alan Nixon via Insidefutbol.

The report claims that French striker Edouard could be on his way out of the club with Crystal Palace open to the idea of selling him early on in the transfer market.

The 26-year-old arrived from Celtic in 2021 with big expectations but has struggled to live up to them, registering just seven goals in the Premier League last campaign.

The report claims that if Edouard was to leave, Glasner would be keen to get a replacement in as soon as possible.