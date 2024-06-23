Video: Dan Ndoye stuns Germany as Switzerland take the lead

Switzerland have taken a shock lead against Germany in Frankfurt as they go 1-0 up thanks to a brilliant finish from Dan Ndoye.

After winning their opening two games of the competition in impressive fashion, Germany established themselves as many people’s favourites for the competition.

It looked like they were set to cruise to the top of their group as they dominated the opening 25 minutes against Switzerland but were hit with a sucker punch against the run of play.

After some smart play down the left wing, Ndoye prodded home a searching cross past Manuel Neuer, stunning the German crowd.