England players involved in heated exchange in training before facing Slovenia

England face Slovenia in their final group stage game at the European Championship this summer.

The Three Lions have so far won one of their matches and drawn the other one.

They face Slovenia in their last match of the group stage and their preparations for the match are not going too well.

According to The Sun, two England players were involved in a heated exchange in the training session.

After England’s embarrassing 1-1 draw with Denmark, Kyle Walker and Kieran Trippier reportedly got into a heated argument during a training session.

The players had to be calmed down by Walker’s Manchester City teammate Phil Foden.

The players confronted each other in training with Trippier unhappy about something Walker had said to him.

Trippier is thought to have signaled to Walker that there was an issue that needed to be resolved while standing a few meters away.

Foden’s intervention made sure that the things remain under control and the two players avoid creating a bigger scene.

Not all is well in the England camp as Gareth Southgate’s team are struggling to impress with their performance this summer.

In both their matches, they have been a huge disappointment and have played with a conservative approach that has been heavily criticised.

England have failed to impress at the Euros

Southgate’s tactics have come under scrutiny with England failing to control the match and sitting too deep and being cautious in their approach.

They have a chance to change that when they face Slovenia and it remains to be seen if Premier League’s Young Player of the Year Cole Palmer will get an opportunity to play for the Three Lions.

He has failed to get a single minute at the Euros this summer but he could be called upon soon by Southgate to offer the team an attacking threat.