Are tickets still available for England vs Slovenia?

England will face Slovenia in their final group stage game at Euro 2024 on Tuesday night at the RheinEnergieStadion.

With a narrow victory against Serbia and a disappointing draw with Denmark, Gareth Southgate’s team has four points out of a potential six.

Despite this, they cannot finish worse than third and will be guaranteed a top spot in the group with a win.

Slovenia are unbeaten in their last eight matches and their current form at the moment is better than England, who have won just two matches in their last seven games.

England have faced Slovenia six times with the Three Lions winning five of those contests.

England vs Slovenia team news

The only Three Lions player who should be forced to miss the game on Tuesday is Luke Shaw, who is still considered a serious doubt.

Since Trent Alexander-Arnold’s midfield experiment has not gone as expected, Conor Gallagher—who is only one booking away from a suspension—might be brought back into the starting lineup.

Southgate could also consider starting Anthony Gordon on the left hand side.

England squad

Goalkeepers: Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Jordan Pickford (Everton), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal)

Defenders: Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Luke Shaw (Manchester United), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace)

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa)

Slovenia squad

Goalkeepers: Jan Oblak (Atletico Madrid), Vid Belec (APOEL), Igor Vekic (Vejle). Defenders: Petar Stojanovic (Sampdoria), Jaka Bijol (Udinese), Miha Blazic (Lech Poznan), Jure Balkovec (Alanyaspor), Zan Karnicnik (Celje), David Brekalo (Orlando City), Erik Janza (Gornik Zabrze), Vanja Drkusic (Sochi)

Midfielders: Timi Max Elsnik (Olimpija Ljubljana), Jasmin Kurtic (Sudtirol), Benjamin Verbic (Panathinaikos), Sandi Lovric (Udinese), Adam Gnezda Cerin (Panathinaikos), Jon Gorenc Stankovic (Sturm Graz), Tomi Horvat (Sturm Graz), Adrian Zeljkovic (Spartak Trnava), Nino Zugelj (Bodo/Glimt), Josip Ilicic (Maribor)

Forwards: Andraz Sporar (Panathinaikos), Benjamin Sesko (RB Leipzig), Zan Celar (Lugano), Jan Mlakar (Pisa), Zan Vipotnik (Bordeaux)

Predicted starting XIs

England XI: Pickford; Walker, Stones, Guehi, Trippier; Bellingham, Rice; Saka, Foden, Gordon; Kane.

Slovenia XI: Oblak; Karnicnik, Brekalo, Bijol, Janza; Mlakar, Elsnik, Cerin, Stojanovic; Sporar, Sesko.

Are tickets still available for England vs Slovenia?

Tickets for England vs Slovenia sold out long ago via UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

However, livefootballtickets.com currently has tickets available for every game of Euro 2024 – including England vs Slovenia, as well as the final on July 14.

Fans buying from livefootballtickets.com will be given a 150% money-back guarantee on all ticket purchases. The site also has a five-star rating on Trustpilot.

Where can I watch England vs Slovenia on TV?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of Hungary vs Switzerland on ITV1, ITVX, STV and the STV player.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.