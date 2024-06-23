The agent of Newcastle winger and Everton target Yankuba Minteh has revealed that the player is in talks with another club.

After a season filled with ups and downs, which saw them hit with a points deduction midway through the season, Everton fans will be looking forward to starting on a fresh slate in August.

But before the new Premier League campaign kicks off, fans will be looking forward to some new additions to help strengthen the team and put a bigger gap between them and the relegation zone in the summer window.

Sean Dyche’s side has been heavily linked with a new attacker who can add some much-needed dynamism to a somewhat underwhelming front line which lacks pace especially out on both wide areas.

Agent speaks out on Everton target

According to reports, Newcastle’s Minteh is a top target for Everton and according to his agent Bakary Bojang, he is currently in talks with a club.

“I can’t confirm clubs who are in communication with us. We have agreed terms with one of the clubs. So now the rest is with Newcastle.” He told the Chronicle Live.

The right winger joined Eddie Howe’s side last summer from Odense BK and was immediately loaned out to Dutch side Feyenoord.

The 19-year-old had an impressive campaign in the Eredivisie last season, scoring 10 goals and registering six assists for his side while also grabbing one goal in the Champions League.