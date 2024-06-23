Chelsea are reportedly considering Crystal Palace attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze as a transfer target this summer, with the Blues looking at possible alternatives to Michael Olise, according to Simon Phillips.

Eze has impressed a great deal at Palace and it would be exciting to see what he could do if he were to move up to an even higher level, with Chelsea possibly a good platform for him.

The England international could add some spark and creativity to this inconsistent Chelsea side, which often struggled to score enough goals or break teams down last season.

Still, one imagines it won’t be easy for Chelsea to win the race for Eze’s signature as he’s also been strongly linked as a top target for Manchester United by the Sun.

Eze transfer: Should he pick Chelsea or Man United?

Eze looks like he could be good enough to play for almost any top club, so could he do better than Chelsea or Man Utd?

While it might be that the 25-year-old would be just the signing Chelsea need to go up to the next level, he wouldn’t be playing in the Champions League there, and it’s hard to see them being strong contenders for major trophies that soon.

The same is true for United, who under-achieved last season with some poor performances, though they did at least end the season on a high by winning the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City.

Eze would likely have a key role at either of these teams, which would surely be appealing to him, with the likes of Arsenal, Liverpool or Man City, if they were theoretically interested, perhaps less likely to be able to guarantee him a starting spot on a regular basis.

Chelsea will no doubt be disappointed to miss out on Olise, though, and if they could get Eze instead that would more than make up for it.