Exclusive: Tottenham offer contract to €25m-rated Liverpool transfer target

Tottenham have offered a contract to Feyenoord right-back Lutsharel Geertruida, who is also on the radar of Liverpool, Bayer Leverkusen and Inter Milan this summer, CaughtOffside understands.

Spurs are continuing to negotiate the sale of Emerson Royal to AC Milan, and sources with a close understanding of the north London club’s plans have informed CaughtOffside that Dutch defender Geertruida could replace the Brazilian in that area of the pitch.

Liverpool are also interested as they remain keen on signing a new right-back this summer, while that’s also a position Leverkusen and Inter are keen to strengthen as they face interest in their current first-choice players in that position.

Denzel Dumfries is heading towards the final year of his contract at the San Siro and has been linked with Premier League clubs this summer, while Jeremie Frimpong is understood to have a low release clause at Leverkusen, so could be on the move amid interest from a host of top sides in England and elsewhere.

Geertruida transfer: Can Tottenham win race for Feyenoord right-back?

Tottenham seem to be advancing in their pursuit of Geertruida at the moment, with things getting as advanced as contract talks.

Spurs are prepared to offer the 23-year-old a long-term deal running until 2029 or 2030, though they still need to reach an agreement with his club.

CaughtOffside understands Feyenoord want around €20-25m to let Geertruida go, and it will be interesting to see if that price tag might actually still go up further if the player has a good Euros with the Netherlands.

With Arne Slot leaving Feyenoord to become Liverpool manager this summer, one imagines there’s a risk of a few other top players at the club leaving as well, so THFC will hope to take advantage.

Still, with LFC also eyeing Geertruida, could they use Slot to persuade him to pick Anfield instead?