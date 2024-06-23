Georgia vs Portugal preview, ticket info, tv channel and team news

The only thing that can take Georgia to the Euro 2024 knockout stages is a massive upset against Portugal on Wednesday.

After gaining their first-ever Euros point over the weekend against the Czech Republic, they will travel to Gelsenkirchen to face Cristiano Ronaldo’s team.

But few will pick them to win this game as they are coming up against one of the strongest teams of the competition.

With wins over Czech Republic and Turkey, Roberto Martinez’s men have already advanced to the next round of Euro 2024.

When these two teams met for the first and only time to date, in 2008, Portugal won 2-0, and Cristiano Ronaldo and Pepe both started the match.

Georgia vs Portugal team news

Georgia’s lineup from the team that drew with the Czech Republic is probably not going to alter.

Portugal may make adjustments in ahead of the Round of 16 due to Rafael Leao’s suspension.

They intend to rest their main players, therefore Rúben Dias, Pepe, Vitinha, Bernardo Silva, and Cristiano Ronaldo are all strong prospects to be left out of the starting lineup.

Georgia squad:

Goalkeepers: Giorgi Loria (Dinamo Tbilisi), Giorgi Mamardashvili (Valencia), Luka Gugeshashvili (Qarabag).

Defenders: Guram Kashia (Slovan Bratislava), Otar Kakabadze (Cracovia), Lasha Dvali (APOEL), Jemal Tabidze (Panetolikos), Luka Lochoshvili (Cremonese), Giorgi Gocholeishvili (Shakhtar Donetsk), Giorgi Gvelesiani (Persepolis).

Midfielders: Nika Kvekverskiri (Lech Poznan), Otar Kiteishvili (Sturm Graz), Giorgi Chakvetadze (Watford), Levan Shengelia (Panetlikos), Giorgi Tsitaishvili (Dinamo Batumi), Anzor Mekvabishvili (Universitatea Craiova), Giorgi Kochorashvili (Levante), Sandro Altunashvili (Wolfsberger AC), Jaba Kankava (Slovan Bratislava)

Forwards: Giorgi Kvilitaia (APOEL), Khvicha Kvaratskhelia (Napoli), Budu Zivzivadze (Karlsruher), Georges Mikautadze (Metz), Zuriko Davitashvili (Bordeaux), Saba Lobzhanidze (Atalanta United)

Portugal squad

Goalkeepers: Diogo Costa (Porto), Jose Sa (Wolves), Rui Patricio (AS Roma)

Defenders: Antonio Silva (Benfica), Danilo Pereira (Paris St Germain), Diogo Dalot (Manchester United), Goncalo Inacio (Sporting), Joao Cancelo (Barcelona), Nelson Semedo (Wolves), Nuno Mendes (PSG), Pepe (Porto), Ruben Dias (Manchester City)

Midfielders: Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United), Joao Neves (Benfica), Joao Palhinha (Fulham), Otavio Monteiro (Al Nassr), Ruben Neves (Al-Hilal), Vitinha (PSG)

Forwards: Bernardo Silva (Manchester City), Cristiano Ronaldo (Al Nassr), Diogo Jota (Liverpool), Francisco Conceicao (Porto), Goncalo Ramos (PSG), Joao Felix (Barcelona), Pedro Neto (Wolves), Rafael Leao (AC Milan)

Predicted starting XIs

Georgia XI: Mamardashvili, Kashia, Kverkvelia, Kakabadze, Dvali, Kochorashvili, Tsitaishvili, Mekvabishvili, Davitashvili, Kvaratskhelia & Mikautadze.

Portugal XI: Sá, A. Silva, Semedo, Inácio, Dalot, Nunes, R. Neves, Félix, J. Neves, Ramos & Jota.

Are tickets still available for Georgia vs Portugal?

Tickets for Georgia vs Portugal sold out long ago via UEFA’s official ticketing portal.

Where can I watch Georgia vs Portugal on TV?

Fans in the UK will be able to watch live coverage of Georgia vs Portugal on ITV1 and ITVX.

For fans in the USA, the game will be shown live on the FOX Network, while live streaming will be available via Fubo and ViX.