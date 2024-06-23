“Remember what it was like…” Harry Kane responds after England criticism

England captain Harry Kane has responded to the recent criticism he and his side have faced after their recent draw with Denmark.

Despite winning their opening game of the tournament, defeating Serbia 1-0 last Sunday, there were a lot of questions surrounding their performance as they were overrun in the second half.

These questions then turned to criticism after their disappointing 1-1 draw with Denmark earlier this week with Harry Kane’s opener cancelled out by a stunning long-range goal from Morten Hjumland.

When asked about the criticism, in particular from Gary Lineker, Kane replied by urging the former England striker to remember what it was like when he was playing.

“I’d never want to be disrespectful to any player, especially, you know, a player who’s worn the shirt and knows what it’s like to play for England.” He said Sky News.

“Maybe ex-players or ex-players who are pundits now have got to realise is that it’s very hard not to listen to [what they say] now,”

“Remember what it was like to wear the shirt!”👀 Harry Kane hits back at recent criticism from Gary Lineker on @England‘s performances so far at @EURO2024😳 🔗https://t.co/DGP1EaStPQ pic.twitter.com/KMZ77SkP4d — Hayters TV (@HaytersTV) June 23, 2024

The Bayern Munich striker will now be turning his attention to England’s final group-stage clash against Slovenia on Tuesday, with their opponents also in contention to qualify from the group.