Jurgen Klopp left Liverpool after the Premier League season ended to take a break from football.

The German manager joined the club in 2015 and in his nine years at the club, he guided them to success in the Premier League and the Champions League.

Klopp built a special connection with the players, the fans and the community and that will continue for a long time.

Liverpool star Diogo Jota has revealed that Klopp still contacts his players even after quitting the club.

The German manager has since been replaced by Arne Slot, who has been given the responsibility of guiding Liverpool to success similar to Klopp’s.

The Portugal international has claimed Klopp messaged him after Portugal’s Euro 2024 match in which Jota celebrated the goal by putting the ball inside his shirt to celebrate the incoming birth of his child.

The goal was later disallowed but Klopp found out that Jota and his partner are expecting the birth of their child.

“By chance he sent a message after the first game,” Jota said at a press conference after the match, via O Jogo.

“He is a coach who doesn’t miss anything, he knows the moments when he should talk to the players.

“It was a word of support for my goal being disallowed and having a special meaning for me. But then we won the three points, that was the most important thing.”

Klopp still keeps an eye on his Liverpool players

This shows Klopp is still keeping a close eye on his players and he is following their matches.

It might be too early to say that Klopp is missing his job at Anfield but the relationships he managed to build at the club with the players and everyone involved with the Merseyside club are going to last for a long time.

The former Liverpool manager will be hoping and wishing success to the new manager at Anfield and expecting his former players to win silverware next season.