Newcastle offer their midfielder in swap deal for Max Kilman

Newcastle United are reportedly ready to try hijacking West Ham United’s move for Wolves defender Max Kilman by offering a player in return.

According to reports, the Magpies are lining up a cash-plus-player deal for Kilman, with young midfielder Elliot Anderson the player on offer to Wolves in the exchange.

Anderson has long been highly rated at St James’ Park, but it seems he’s now available as there’s perhaps too much competition for places in this Newcastle side.

Kilman would be a fine signing for a number of Premier League clubs, but Financial Fair Play is making deals complicated for many teams this summer, with a large number of swap deals going through at the moment.

Making some ‘pure profit’ from a youngster like Anderson could be smart business by NUFC, which can also help get Kilman’s price down.

It will be interesting to see if West Ham can respond and move back into pole position for this deal.