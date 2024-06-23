Manchester United transfer target “increasingly likely” to leave current club

Manchester United may have been handed a boost as Bayern Munich midfielder Joshua Kimmich is now seen as being increasingly likely to leave his current club either this summer or next.

The Germany international has a contract until 2025 at the Allianz Arena, but it seems both sides are now open to going their separate ways.

See below for more details from Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg as he says Kimmich could either allow his contract to run down so he can leave on a free in a year’s time, while another possibility is that Bayern will let the 29-year-old leave for the right price if a suitable offer comes in this summer…

?? A separation between FC Bayern and Joshua #Kimmich now or next summer is becoming increasingly likely. It is a scenario that both sides are open to! ?? It’s currently unlikely that the 29 y/o will extend beyond 2025 ?? Kimmich would be ready to go into the final year of… pic.twitter.com/YeifUcYlOU — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 23, 2024

Kimmich is a name on Man Utd’s radar this summer, CaughtOffside understands, along with Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who also has contract issues with his current club and could soon be a free agent.

Kimmich transfer: Man United target looks to be heading out of Bayern

Kimmich has had a great career at Bayern and some fans may well be disappointed to see him move on, though it seems clear now that that is increasingly becoming the most likely outcome of this saga.

Even if Kimmich is worth keeping around, it may be that the player himself is keen on a new challenge, or is making demands that Bayern deem unacceptable.

United will no doubt hope to pounce on this situation and see if they can land Kimmich for a decent fee, with the player sure to be available for slightly below market value due to the fact that he’s only a year away from being a free agent.

Kimmich has also been linked with Barcelona in recent times due to his former Bayern and Germany manager Hansi Flick taking over at the Nou Camp, though Fabrizio Romano then played down the Kimmich to Barca links.