Lamine Yamal at risk of breaking the law with Spain participation in tomorrow’s Euro 2024 tie

Barcelona and Spain wonderkid Lamine Yamal may reportedly be at risk of breaking the law in Germany if he plays beyond a certain time tomorrow night.

Spain are up against Albania in their next Euro 2024 game, and Yamal, 16, is likely to be part of his national team’s plans after playing a key role at the tournament so far.

One of the most exciting prospects in world football, Yamal looks like a player with the world at his feet, but German laws may mean he’s not allowed to play too late tomorrow night!

According to reports, people under the age of 18 are not allowed to work past 8pm, though there are special exceptions for athletes, which could allow him to play until 11pm, though it then depends if a post-match shower and media duties also count as work.

Yamal will no doubt hope to get the chance to play again for Spain, but it will be interesting to see if the team end up breaking the law and if they get handed a punishment for it.

Spain fans will certainly be hoping to see the talented teenager in action again as he always seems to make things happen when he gets on the ball, but this is clearly an issue that needs serious consideration.