Liverpool dealt blow in their pursuit of winger with 17-G/A last season

Liverpool are reportedly keen on signing the Newcastle United winger Yankuba Minteh.

The Gambian winger was on loan at Feyenoord last season and he managed to score 11 goals and pick up six assists in all competitions. His performances have attracted the attention of Liverpool and they have enquired about the player.

According to football insider, Newcastle United have now rebuffed the approach from Liverpool and it will be interesting to see if the Reds are willing to come forward with an offer to sign him.

The winger has four years remaining on his contract with Newcastle and therefore the Premier League club are under no pressure to sell him. However, they need to raise funds in order to balance their books and it will be interesting to see if Liverpool can tempt them with a lucrative proposal.

The highly talented winger worked under Arne Slot at Feyenoord last season and the opportunity to reunite with the Dutch manager at Anfield could be an attractive option for the player as well.

Yankuba Minteh would be an exciting addition

Liverpool need more depth and quality in the wide areas and they could help the 19-year-old develop with first-team opportunities in the Premier League. Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah are the only natural wingers at the club right now and Liverpool must look to add more depth to their squad this summer.

If they can sign the Newcastle winger for a reasonable price, the move could prove to be a bargain in the long term.

Liverpool will be hoping to compete for major trophies in next season and they will be competing in the UEFA Champions League as well. They need a deeper squad in order to do well across multiple competitions and someone like Minteh could prove to be a useful squad player for them. It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.