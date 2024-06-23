Liverpool make progress to sign defensive target despite tough competition

Liverpool are targeting a move for Lille defender Leny Yoro but the Reds face many obstables in their pursuit to sign the defender.

Real Madrid, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain are all interested in signing the player, along with the Merseyside club.

Transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has provided the latest update regarding Liverpool’s interest in the player and where they stand in the race to sign the talented young French defender.

Romano has stated in the Daily Briefing that Liverpool have taken some steps to finalise the transfer this summer and have already confirmed their interest in signing him.

It remains to be seen if they can win the race to sign him but they have lodged their interest and are keen to bring him to Anfield.

The journalist does, however, claim that Liverpool believe Real Madrid are currently the front-runners to sign Yoro, but the Reds are prepared to move quickly in the event that Los Blancos are unable to get him this summer.

Despite being connected to a number of players, the Reds have not yet added any new players to their squad as Arne Slot takes the helm.

Yoro has been a mainstay at Lille over the past few seasons, having made his senior debut at the age of 16.

He has developed into one of Europe’s most sought-after young players, and Liverpool have long kept an eye on his progress.

Liverpool need a new defender this summer

The need to sign a new defender at Anfield has increased after the departure of Joel Matip this summer following the expiry of his contract.

The Reds are currently behind Real Madrid in the race to sign him but if Los Blancos fail to get his signature done, Liverpool will be ready to make their move.

If they can sign Yoro, they will be making a big statement considering the clubs interested in his services.