Liverpool keen on versatile attacker who is impressing in the Euros

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Real Madrid attacking midfielder Arda Guler this summer.

According to a report from Fichajes, the 19-year-old Turkish international finds himself on the radar of the Premier League club following his impressive performances in recent weeks.

Guler struggled to hold down a regular starting spot at Real Madrid since joining the club mostly because of injury problems but he has done quite well for club and country in recent weeks.

The midfielder scored an exceptional goal against Georgia in the European Championships recently and there is no doubt that he has the potential to develop into a top-class player for Liverpool.

He is capable of operating in wide areas as well as centrally. He will add goals, creativity and technical ability in the final third. The 19-year-old has all the tools to develop into a world-class playmaker and a move to Liverpool would allow him to compete at the highest level on a regular basis.

It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid are willing to provide him with regular opportunities next season. A player of his quality deserves to play more often but Real Madrid are already well-stocked in the attacking department.

Arda Guler needs to play regularly

If they cannot provide the 19-year-old with ample opportunities, they should look to let him leave on loan or on a permanent basis. Liverpool could certainly use more cutting edge in the final third and the 19-year-old Turkish international would be a long term investment for them.

The Spanish giants do not need to sell players this summer and it will be difficult for Liverpool to convince them with money. It remains to be seen how the situation develops.

Meanwhile the report adds that Liverpool are keen on the Real Madrid forward Rodrygo Goes and Brahim Diaz as well. All three players would improve them in the final third and it remains to be seen who they end up signing eventually.