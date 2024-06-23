Liverpool have been linked with a move for the Napoli midfielder Stanislas Lobotka.

According to a report from Fichajes, Liverpool are keen on the 29-year-old defensive midfielder and they could look to make a move for him at the end of the season.

It is no secret that Liverpool need more quality and depth in that department. Although they signed Wataru Endo from the Bundesliga last summer, they need more quality in the defensive midfield department. Lobotka has proven himself to be a reliable performer for club and country and a report from Fichajes claims that he could cost over €40 million this summer.

It will be interesting to see if Liverpool are willing to spend that kind of money on him.

Liverpool ready to invest in Lobotka

The report states that Liverpool would be willing to submit a substantial offer for the 29-year-old midfielder this summer. Liverpool need to improve their squad during the summer transfer window if they are serious about challenging the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal next season. Improving their midfield should be one of their priorities. They are already lacking in a top quality defensive midfielder and they have lost Thiago Alcantara on a free transfer as well.

The Reds might need to invest in two quality midfielders this summer.

Lobotka certainly has the physical and technical attributes to thrive in the Premier League and he could make an instant impact at Liverpool. The opportunity to join the Reds will be an exciting proposition for the player as well. He is at the peak of his career and he will look to test himself at the highest level.

Liverpool could provide him with the opportunity to compete for major trophies. It will be interesting to see if the clubs can agree on a fee in the coming weeks now.