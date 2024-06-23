Manchester United are keen on signing the Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee this summer.

The 23-year-old striker has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent months and it appears that Manchester United are now the leading candidates to secure his services.

According to a report from INews, Manchester United have been handed a major boost in their pursuit of the Dutch attacker with AC Milan cooling their pursuit of the player.

Zirkzee scored 12 goals in all competitions last season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for Manchester United. The Dutchman is more than just a goal scorer and he will add creativity in the final third as well. He picked up seven assists last season. Zirkzee could be the ideal partner for Rasmus Hojlund in the attack.

Manchester United need to bring in a quality striker this summer and it will be interesting to see if they can get the deal done. The striker is reportedly valued at £34 million and Manchester United certainly have the financial resources to pay up.

Man United could use Joshua Zirkzee

The Red Devils missed out on Champions League qualification this past season and they will be desperate to finish in the top four next year and push for trophies. Signing the right players will help them compete at a high level and his Zirkzee will certainly improve them going forward.

A move to the Premier League will be an exciting opportunity for the young attacker as well and regular football in the Premier League could accelerate his development and help him fulfil his tremendous potential.

The reported £34 million valuation seems quite reasonable for a player of his ability and potential. He could easily justify the investment in the coming seasons. Manchester United should look to make their move and wrap up the transfer quickly.