Man United, Tottenham send scouts to watch €80m-rated star at the Euros

Sporting CP midfielder Morten Hjulmand has been linked with a move away from the Portuguese club this summer and the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur are keen on him.

According to a report from the Portuguese publication Record, the two English clubs have sent representatives to watch the 24-year-old in action during the European championships.

Manchester United and Tottenham officials will have been impressed with his performance for Denmark, especially against England where he managed to score a goal as well.

The likes of Manchester United and Tottenham need to sign a defensive midfielder and he could prove to be a quality acquisition. However, Sporting CP are unwilling to sell him this summer and the midfielder is not angling for a move away from the club either. It will be interesting to see if the two English clubs can convince him to reconsider his stance.

Tottenham and Man United could use Morten Hjulmand

Tottenham need more depth in the defensive midfield department and Hjulmand will certainly help them improve. He will shield the back four and allow the creative midfielder to operate with more freedom.

On the other hand, Manchester United need to find a quality alternative to Casemiro. The Brazilian midfielder has not been at his best last season and he will need to be replaced.

Hjulmand has the physical and technical attributes to do well in the Premier League and he could be a key player for the two English clubs. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

He has a €80 million release clause in his contract and it is fair to assume that the likes of Manchester United and Tottenham might have to trigger his buyout in order to get the deal done this summer.