Manchester United have made their first move in their pursuit of West Ham United midfielder Edson Alvarez, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

The journalist has mentioned that midfielder can cost Man United between £50.7million and £67.6million.

The player is considered an important member of the Hammers squad but he is not considered unsellable by the club.

If they can get the right price for the player, they will consider a move to sell him this summer.

⚒️🔴 Even though West Ham are reluctant to let him go in this transfer window, Edson #Álvarez is not unsellable! ▫️His price valuation is estimated to be between €60-80m ▫️Been told Manchester United have inquired about him in recent days and have gathered information about…

Man United have already contacted West Ham United and gathered information about the player.

The Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is a fan of the player, who he managed at his former club Ajax.

The Mexican international was being chased by Chelsea before his move to West Ham.

Now, Man United have become serious in their pursuit to address their midfield issues by identifying the West Ham midfielder as their transfer target.

West Ham could lose another key midfielder

The journalist made it clear that neither the clubs nor the player had reached a personal terms agreement, nor has there been an offer on the table as of yet.

After losing Declan Rice in the transfer window last summer, the Hammers could lose another of their midfielder this summer.

The West Ham United squad is set to go through changes under new manager Julen Lopetegui and a number of players will make way for new signings.