Aston Villa enquire about potential £52m transfer to replace Douglas Luiz

Aston Villa FC
Posted by

Aston Villa have reportedly made an enquiry over the potential transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Brais Mendez as they prepare for life without Douglas Luiz.

The 27-year-old has shone in La Liga throughout his career, and it seems he’s someone that Unai Emery knows well and is keen to work with at Villa Park.

With Luiz edging closer to joining Juventus in a swap deal also involving Samuel Iling Junior, it seems AVFC are now working to fill that void he’ll be leaving in their midfield next season.

Mendez looks like a good option, though he won’t necessarily come cheap as reports claim he has a £52million release clause.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle make enquiry for 24-year-old Premier League attacker
Man United leading candidate to sign 19-G/A attacker this summer
Man Utd make £50m move to sign West Ham first-team ace

One imagines Villa might be able to negotiate that down a bit, but it still gives some idea about how much clubs might have to pay if they are to prise him away from Sociedad.

Villa are already facing some uncertainty financially as they look to sell players before June 30th, so it remains to be seen if they can afford an expensive player like this.

More Stories brais mendez Douglas Luiz

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.