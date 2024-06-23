Aston Villa have reportedly made an enquiry over the potential transfer of Real Sociedad midfielder Brais Mendez as they prepare for life without Douglas Luiz.

The 27-year-old has shone in La Liga throughout his career, and it seems he’s someone that Unai Emery knows well and is keen to work with at Villa Park.

With Luiz edging closer to joining Juventus in a swap deal also involving Samuel Iling Junior, it seems AVFC are now working to fill that void he’ll be leaving in their midfield next season.

Mendez looks like a good option, though he won’t necessarily come cheap as reports claim he has a £52million release clause.

One imagines Villa might be able to negotiate that down a bit, but it still gives some idea about how much clubs might have to pay if they are to prise him away from Sociedad.

Villa are already facing some uncertainty financially as they look to sell players before June 30th, so it remains to be seen if they can afford an expensive player like this.