Everton like Newcastle United youngster Yankuba Minteh, according to transfer news expert Fabrizio Romano, though he expects this would be separate from the Dominic Calvert-Lewin deal.

Speaking exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column, Romano explained that Everton striker Calvert-Lewin is a target for Newcastle, and it seems the Toffees are already showing some interest in Minteh as a potential replacement.

The talented 19-year-old forward is yet to play for Newcastle, but he’s impressed out on loan at Feyenoord, and it would be intriguing to see what he could do at a club like Everton, where he might find he gets more playing opportunities.

The Gambia international surely has a big future in the game, but there’s always likely to be a lot of competition for places at St James’ Park, especially if Calvert-Lewin becomes the latest big name to join the club.

Minteh transfer: Romano on Newcastle youngster and Everton links

Discussing Minteh and Calvert-Lewin, Romano said: “Everton like Newcastle youngster Yankuba Minteh, but it could be a separate deal from Calvert-Lewin. There are four or five clubs keen on Minteh so due to Financial Fair Play restrictions, Newcastle could let him go in case of a good proposal.”

It remains to be seen how much Everton could be prepared to pay for Minteh, and it seems there’s a chance of other clubs joining the race for his signature.

Some Magpies fans might well be disappointed that Minteh’s future is in doubt as he looks like such a big prospect, but the reality of Financial Fair Play puts pressure on clubs to sell if the money is right.

Newcastle have spent big in recent times, so they need to be sure they’re not over-doing it and balance the books by making sales when the right opportunities arise.