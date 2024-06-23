Newcastle United are edging closer to selling one of their attacking players this summer.

The Magpies are looking to cash in on their prized asset in order to raise funds for new signings.

The Premier League club have been in trouble with the Profit and Sustainability Rules and in order to take care of the finances of the club, they have reportedly decided to sell one of their players.

After completing the signing of Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer, the Magpies are determined to add more players to their squad with a number of positions needing their attention.

However, in order to sign new players they might have to sell some players first.

The Magpies have decided to cash in on Yankuba Minteh and the player has realised that his time at the club is coming to an end soon, according to The Chronicle.

Minteh was only brought in for £7 million when he was signed from Odense just a year ago, but following a productive loan spell at Feyenoord, Newcastle are reportedly considering bids of up to £40 million.

Minteh has no future at Newcastle United

Though he will only depart for a project he feels is sufficient for the next phase of his career, Minteh is said to have been taken aback by the possibility that he may be sold this summer.

Although there are backup plans in place, such as the potential purchase of Dominic Calvert-Lewin of Everton, Minteh’s possible exit coincides with Newcastle’s financial struggles.

The report has mentioned that Newcastle United are involved in talks with the player’s agents and potential clubs to discuss a move for the player.