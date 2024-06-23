Newcastle make enquiry for 24-year-old Premier League attacker

Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Wolverhampton Wanderers winger Pedro Neto.

The 24-year-old Portuguese international has done quite well in the Premier League this past season and his performances have attracted the attention of the Magpies.

According to a report from HITC, Newcastle are hoping to secure his signature and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a fee with Wolves. They have already made an enquiry for the winger.

Newcastle need to add more cutting edge and unpredictability to their attack and the 24-year-old would be the ideal acquisition. Apart from his exceptional crossing ability, Neto is an excellent dribbler who will help Newcastle break down deep defences.

He will add pace, flair and creativity from the wide areas. Furthermore, he is versatile enough to operate on both flanks. Newcastle need dynamic attackers like him and it remains to be seen whether they can improve their squad adequately this summer.

They have an ambitious project and the resources to compete with the biggest clubs in the world and players like Neto will certainly help them compete for trophies.

Pedro Neto would improve Newcastle

Newcastle have an attractive project and the Portuguese international could be attracted to the idea of playing for them. It remains to be seen whether Newcastle follow up on their interest with an official proposal to sign the player now.

Convincing the winger to join them should not be too difficult. They have the resources to offer him a lucrative contract and a move to Newcastle would be a step up for the player as well.

Meanwhile, Newcastle are looking to sign Max Kilman from Wolves as well and it will be interesting to see if they can agree on a deal with them for both players this summer.