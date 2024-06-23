Newcastle United edge closer to sign Premier League striker after starting talks

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle and Everton are negotiating a transfer for striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin

The 27-year-old striker has one year remaining on his contract, and while he hasn’t fully ruled out signing a new one, it is thought that the striker departing Goodison Park this summer is the more likely option.

The Magpies are long term admirers of the Everton striker and it looks like they are going to get their wish soon this summer.

Newcastle have been keeping an eye on Calvert-Lewin for more than a year, but they were concerned about his injury history.

However, the player has worked on his fitness and proved that he can lead the line without getting into injury troubles.

The Magpies could sell striker Callum Wilson and Calvert-Lewin is expected to join the club as his replacement.

The Everton striker will be tasked with the responsibility of giving competition to first choice striker Alexander Isak at St. James’ Park.

Eddie Howe thinks the target man would score more goals in his attack-minded Newcastle team after seven league goals on Merseyside last season.

A cost has not yet been agreed upon, but discussions are progressing and it is believed that there is confidence a deal would be made.

In another deal, Yankuba Minteh might head to Goodison Park as the Toffees are interested in signing the player.

The 19-year-old Gambian winger, who spent the previous season on loan at Feyenoord, has another serious suitor.

Newcastle United can revive the player’s career

This would be a statement signing from the Magpies, who are actively looking to sign new players to increase the quality and the depth of their squad.

After their struggles with injuries in the 2023-24 season, Howe and the Newcastle United chiefs are ready to make new additions this summer.

Calvert-Lewin has the opportunity to make progress in his career with a move to a team that challenges for European spots in the Premier League.