Premier League club approach Aston Villa for 20-year-old midfielder

Nottingham Forest have reportedly approached Aston Villa for 20-year-old midfielder Lamare Bogarde who has seen his chances at the club become limited.

After an incredible season under Unai Emery, which saw them qualify for the Champions League for the first time since the early 80s, Villa fans will be more than excited to see club football return in August.

Like most Premier League clubs, Aston Villa are expected to have a busy summer transfer window as they look to add more depth to their squad so that they can manage next season’s more intense schedule.

But before they can bring in any new faces, it seems like they are prioritising outgoings with the likes of Douglas Luiz set to leave the club for Juventus.

Another potential outgoing is young midfielder, Bogarde, with Nottingham Forest approaching the club for the 20-year-old services according to Fabrizio Romano.

🚨🌳 EXCL: Nottingham Forest have approached Aston Villa to open talks for 2004 born talent Lamare Bogarde. Deal would be worth around €4m, final say will be with the player to decide. pic.twitter.com/fEp5ar5MUI — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 22, 2024

The youngster arrived at the club from Dutch side Feyenoord in 2020 and has since spent time at Bristol Rovers out on loan.

The versatile midfielder also has the ability to play as a central defender with his contract set to expire in one year.