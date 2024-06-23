Exclusive: Manchester United identify three top transfer targets, including Euro 2024 duo

Manchester United have identified three priority transfer targets at the moment, including two top midfielders at Euro 2024 in the form of Germany’s Joshua Kimmich and France’s Adrien Rabiot, while they also like Lille’s Canadian striker Jonathan David.

Sources with a close understanding of Man Utd’s transfer plans have informed CaughtOffside that the Red Devils are planning to replace like likes of Casemiro and Christian Eriksen in midfield this summer, with both of those players having a concrete chance of leaving Old Trafford.

Rabiot’s Juventus future is uncertain as he nears the end of his contract, and Erik ten Hag is understood to have made the Frenchman his priority in midfield, though Kimmich is also appreciated in case Rabiot ends up not being available.

Kimmich is also facing some uncertainty over his future at Bayern Munich due to the fact that he has a year left on his contract at the Allianz Arena and doesn’t seem any closer to signing a new deal.

Rabiot transfer back on Manchester United’s agenda

Rabiot was also a target for Ten Hag in his first summer as United manager, only for the club to miss out on the player at the time, moving to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid instead.

However, despite a decent first campaign in Manchester, it’s fair to say the Casemiro signing hasn’t really worked out for MUFC, so it certainly seems like it would be sensible to replace him this summer.

The veteran Brazilian has admirers from the Saudi Pro League, so United shouldn’t struggle to find buyers, which could then help fund a move for a replacement.

Ten Hag is also keen to bring in a new striker, however, and it seems Lille ace David is on the agenda, though he’s also been approached by Chelsea after impressing in Ligue 1 down the years.