Tottenham defender Joe Rodon could be made available for just £10million this summer as Leeds United look to bring him back to the club.

Rodon has struggled for playing time at Spurs, spending last season on loan at Leeds as they narrowly missed out on promotion, and it could be that he’ll now head back there permanently.

It remains to be seen if other clubs might come in for the Welshman, but one imagines he’ll surely be tempted to continue at Elland Road and make up for the disappointment of their playoff final defeat to Southampton in 2023/24.

Rodon initially looked an exciting young player when he first joined Tottenham, but it’s clear now that he’s not quite good enough for that level, even if he could play for a number of other Premier League clubs.

The 26-year-old might well feel it’s worth waiting to see if any other clubs come in for him this summer, as it might mean he can avoid dropping back down to the Championship again.

Still, Leeds will also surely be among the promotion favourites again, so it could be a good move for him in the long run.