Tottenham insider believes midfielder is joining Leeds very soon

Tottenham midfielder Oliver Skipp is expected to seal a transfer to Leeds United very soon, according to claims made by former Spurs player Alan Hutton.

The 23-year-old has long been considered a fine young talent at Tottenham, but he’s no longer looking like someone realistically likely to get a lot of playing time in their first-team any time soon.

Skipp has previously gone out on loan to Norwich City, and it seems his former manager Daniel Farke, who is now at Leeds, is keen to work with him again.

Discussing Skipp’s future, Hutton said: “I think so. It always helps when you know the manager, and you can go to a club where you can settle in quite quickly and get to know the players in pre-season.

“We’re talking about a big team in Leeds who just missed out on going up, and that will be their remit next season. If I’m totally honest, I can’t see him being regular for Tottenham moving forward, I think they’ve got too many options in that number eight.

“He does do a good job, to be fair, when he comes in, but a move somewhere where he feels at home and is playing regular football is where we’ll see the best of him. Leeds will need reinforcements if they’re going to go up next year, so I think that could be a good move.”

Leeds were in the automatic promotion places for much of last season but ended up dropping into the playoffs, where they then lost the final against Southampton last month.

This means another campaign in the Championship for LUFC, but they could surely do well to snap up a talent like Skipp to add to their midfield and help them go a step further next season.