Chelsea have been scouting winger for months but another transfer may be more likely

Chelsea have reportedly been scouting Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville for a long time, though Brighton are currently thought to be leading the race for his signature, according to Simon Phillips.

The talented young Dutchman has caught the eye during his time in the Championship, and it seems he has been on Chelsea’s radar as they eye up possible alternatives to Crystal Palace star Michael Olise, according to Phillips.

With Olise now set for Bayern Munich instead, Chelsea are having to explore other options to strengthen their attack, and it seems his Palace team-mate Eberechi Eze is also one name on the Blues’ radar.

It may be that Eze ends up being the best option for Chelsea as Phillips has made it clear that Brighton seem to be the most likely next destination for Summerville.

Summerville transfer: Liverpool had also been linked with Chelsea target

Fabrizio Romano also previously told CaughtOffside about Liverpool’s interest in Summerville, as he mentioned the Reds had joined CFC in scouting the 22-year-old last season.

Summerville looks like a player with a big future, and he surely could have done a job for big clubs like Chelsea and Liverpool, though he’ll no doubt see Brighton as a good stepping stone move for him in his development.

Brighton have shown in recent times that they can help talented young players learn the game and go up a level before earning a bigger move later, with Moises Caicedo, Alexis Mac Allister, Ben White and Leandro Trossard among the big names to move from the Seagulls to big six clubs in recent times.

Summerville might find that he spends a year or two at Brighton and then earns a bigger move later if he performs well, so it could be smart of him not to rush into moving to somewhere like Stamford Bridge or Anfield when he’s still relatively inexperienced.