Juventus midfielder Weston McKennie has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

Initially, there were rumours that the player could head to Aston Villa in a deal that would see Douglas Luiz heading the other way.

However, football insider reports that the player has snubbed a move to the West Midlands club and Tottenham are now keen on securing his signature.

The north London club have held talks with Juventus over a £15 million deal for the United States international and it remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with the Italian outfit.

There is no doubt that Tottenham need to improve their midfield options this summer and McKennie could prove to be a useful acquisition. He has the experience of playing in English football thanks to his short loan spell at Leeds United.

He could be tempted to join a club like Tottenham this summer. The north London outfit will be competing in the UEFA Europa League and they need a deeper squad in order to do well across multiple competitions.

Tottenham could use someone like Weston McKennie

The United States international will add goals, creativity and drive to the Tottenham midfield. His arrival would allow Ange Postecoglou to rotate his squad better. If Tottenham can get the deal done for £15 million, it could prove to be a bargain buy.

Meanwhile, Aston Villa will be disappointed with the snub from the midfielder and it remains to be seen whether they can bring in the right reinforcements before the summer transfer window closes. They will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and they need quality players at their disposal.