Tottenham leading the race to sign 23-year-old defender ahead of Liverpool

Despite interest from Liverpool’s new manager Arne Slot, Tottenham Hotspur are leading the race to sign Feyenoord defender Lutsharel Geertruida, according to The Mirror.

Ange Postecoglou has previously stated that Spurs would make significant additions during the transfer window.

One of Europe’s most sought-after young prospects, the 23-year-old Dutch international is being pursued by RB Leipzig and Paris Saint-Germain as well.

The report has mentioned that the Dutch club value the player at £25million, which would be no problem for Spurs as they are financially stable and ready to spend money in the transfer market.

Slot’s interest in signing the player has cooled down after the Dutch manager saw his compatriot and Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag get criticised for signing Eredivisie players.

The change in Slot’s stance has made Tottenham the frontrunners to sign the talented Dutch defender.

The Dutch international might be an ideal player for the Australian manager’s system, who is looking for additional depth in the defense.

The player’s versatility has impressed Spurs as he can play as a right-back, centre-back and even as a defensive midfielder.

The defender has only one year remaining in his current deal with Feyenoord and that is the reason behind their modest asking price for the player.

Tottenham get advantage due to Liverpool’s decision

Slot’s stance to not sign Eredivisie players is a strange one as the manager should have complete faith in his targets no matter which league they come from.

If the Liverpool manager feels a certain player can make his team stronger, he should go ahead with a move for the player regardless of the league they play in right now.

Liverpool’s loss will be Tottenham’s gain as they will be getting a player who can play in three different positions.