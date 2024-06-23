This article was originally published on Fabrizio Romano’s Daily Briefing, a subscription service. If you would like to receive Fabrizio Romano’s exclusive transfer news via email ahead of publication on caughtoffside.com, please sign-up for the service here: thedailybriefing.io

Nico Williams to Chelsea? Plus Estevao details, Broja future, and more

Everything is signed between Chelsea, Palmeiras and the agents of Estevao Willian – the deal is done for the Brazilian winger born in 2007. We can consider Estevao a new Chelsea player, and it’s a generational talent joining the Blues – I can reveal that he was also wanted by others, with one club trying to hijack the move in recent days.

For Chelsea, it was too advanced, it was ‘here we go’ weeks ago, so although another club tried to enter the deal, it was too late to stop Chelsea completing this signing. Estevao will only be able to move to Europe when he turns 18, so although he’s formally a Chelsea player now, he will join the club in summer 2025. The agreement between Estevao and Chelsea is on an eight-year contract, so he’s committed to a deal running until 2033.

Meanwhile, Chelsea will pay a guaranteed fee of €34m to Palmeiras, plus €6m in easy add-ons, which is based on how many games he plays in his final season for Palmeiras, which is expected to be a lot after the departure of Endrick to Real Madrid. Then there will be a further €14m add-ons based on Chelsea appearances – this would mean he has to be a starter for multiple seasons at Chelsea. There is also a specific clause for an extra €4m based on individual achievements such as the Ballon d’Or.

Ian Maatsen is on his way to Aston Villa for £37.5m, and, as I previously reported, Chelsea can include an academy player from Villa in this deal. Now we can say that the player in question will be Omari Kellyman – this talented 18-year-old will be moving to Stamford Bridge in a separate deal, but he was discussed in the same conversation as Ian Maatsen between the two clubs.

The green light from the player is already there, and so he’s close to joining Chelsea for £19m. They are still negotiating the contract but the expectation is for Kellyman to join Chelsea – another talented young attacking midfielder on his way to Chelsea.

But what next for the winger position at Chelsea? We now know that Michael Olise will not be joining the club, and Nico Williams is a name being linked. I can say that Williams was on the shortlist of the club – he was considered a year ago but he was not the first name on the list because that was Cole Palmer.

Still, Chelsea have made contact in recent months to understand the conditions of any potential deal for Williams. What I’m told now, is that although the appreciation remains, Chelsea are not advancing on Williams, because of the cost of the deal. He has a €58m release clause but also an important salary – he’s already earning important money at Athletic Bilbao and Chelsea believe his demands are very big.

Williams was also on the list at Bayern, though they’re now signing Olise, while there’s also been strong interest from Barcelona. Arsenal and Liverpool have also been following the situation, but there’s still nothing advanced. We’ll see what happens after the Euros, because he’s doing fantastic for Spain and so maybe some of these clubs will decide to go strong on this one. Williams has really impressed me, becoming one of the faces of the Euros so far after also performing at such a high level for Athletic Bilbao, and it’s been a good tournament for young players in general, with Lamine Yamal also getting the chance to impress for Spain, while Joao Neves – the Benfica wonderkid with a €120m release clause – is another who has really caught my eye with Portugal.

Finally on Chelsea, there’s no concrete update yet on Armando Broja, but the expectation is still for the striker to leave Chelsea on a permanent transfer this summer. I have no news on AC Milan so far, it’s always reported but I’m not aware of anything advanced, only following the player. Stuttgart like him, Everton and Wolves too, Everton for sure would like to sign him but it’s not advanced yet.

Xavi Simons tells PSG he wants to leave

There’s an important update on Xavi Simons as he’s informed Paris Saint-Germain in recent hours of his decision to leave PSG this summer. The expectation was already clear for Simons to leave on loan this summer, and now he’s told the club that he wants to leave on loan to try a new experience.

Bayern Munich are really pushing for Simons, with director Max Eberl the same man who signed Simons for RB Leipzig one year ago. Now Eberl is the director at Bayern and he wants to bring Simons to Bayern on loan, although his former club Leipzig are also still there. The race is still open and so Simons will decide his future club after the Euros, not now, but for sure his desire is to leave PSG on loan. It will be an important couple of weeks ahead, with Bayern and Leipzig really pushing for this potential superstar signing.

Bayern also like Inter midfielder Hakan Calhanoglu, but at the moment Inter have still not received any proposal. We will see if Bayern will present a bid – at the moment, they only reached out on the player side and not yet to Inter.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin to Newcastle, and could a player head to Everton as well?

Newcastle United were one of the clubs who were given permission to speak to Michael Olise. They had contacts, they spoke to the player, but then he decided to join Bayern and so Newcastle are no longer in the race. However, they are in the race for Dominic Calvert-Lewin – it’s concrete.

As has also been reported in the Telegraph, Calvert-Lewin is one to watch as he’s a concrete name on Newcastle’s list. Newcastle are going to be busy on the market, and so a new striker is a possibility, with Calvert-Lewin now emerging as a strong option from Everton.

Everton like Newcastle youngster Yankuba Minteh, but it could be a separate deal from Calvert-Lewin. There are four or five clubs keen on Minteh so due to Financial Fair Play restrictions, Newcastle could let him go in case of a good proposal.

Nacho had other offers but is heading for Al Qadsiah transfer

We’re finally close to a resolution in the Nacho saga, as he’s set to leave Real Madrid for the Saudi Pro League after numerous options emerged for him.

Inter Miami and Al Ittihad had negotiations with Nacho, but he’s now signing for Al Qadsiah. It’s going to be a two-year contract. In Europe, Inter Milan wanted him one year ago but he decided to stay at Real Madrid at that point.

Now, however, he’s prepared to move to the Saudi Pro League. It’s almost done, with the player having his medical and with the documents now being formally reviewed and approved.

Leny Yoro’s preference remains Real Madrid

A lot has been written about Leny Yoro, but my understanding of the situation remains the same in that the Lille defender has wanted to join Real Madrid since October/November last year, it’s not something new.

Yoro’s preference is Real Madrid and he wishes to go there, but it depends on Real Madrid and what they want to do now. PSG and Liverpool will be there if Yoro to Real Madrid doesn’t happen.