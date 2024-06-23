Decision next week: Man United legend offered return to Old Trafford as part of Ten Hag’s staff

Former Manchester United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has been offered the chance to return to the club as part of Erik ten Hag’s coaching staff for the new season.

That’s according to Fabrizio Romano on his official account on X, though the Italian also says that Burnley want Van Nistelrooy as a potential replacement for Vincent Kompany, who recently left to take over manager of Bayern Munich.

See below for details from Romano as he says Man Utd are trying to bring Van Nistelrooy back to the club in what could possibly be a new-look coaching team for Ten Hag next term…

Van Nistelrooy will supposedly decide next week, so United fans won’t have to wait too long to learn if this club legend will be returning for a non-playing role.

The Red Devils could do with bringing back someone with RVN’s experience and know-how, with the Dutchman doing a decent job during a spell in charge of PSV Eindhoven, while he was a world class player in the Premier League back in the day.

United’s strikers would surely benefit from having someone like Van Nistelrooy to learn from, as he was an elite goal-poacher who scored in high numbers to deliver a number of major titles to United during his playing days.

Which strikers will Van Nistelrooy be working with?

Ruud van Nistelrooy back to Manchester United?

While it would be good to have Van Nistelrooy to help Rasmus Hojlund out, it could also be that he’ll have Joshua Zirkzee as one of the attacking players he’ll be working with, according to iNews.

The talented young Dutchman has shone at Bologna and it would be exciting to see what he could at a big club like United next season.

Although AC Milan have also been strongly linked with Zirkzee, iNews suggests their interest has cooled, and that could perhaps allow United back in.

