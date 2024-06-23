West Ham has reportedly enquired about the signing of Newcastle striker Callum Wilson as they aim to add more firepower to their arsenal in the summer window.

After an overall disappointing season for the Hammers, both domestically and on the continent, David Moyes was sacked from the club with Julen Lopetegui stepping in as the new manager.

With the summer transfer market now in full flow, many West Ham fans will be eager to see some new arrivals and curious to see who their new Spanish manager targets.

One area of major importance that they must strengthen is the centre forward position with the club struggling to fill the gap left by the frequently injured Michail Antonio last campaign.

According to reports from the Chronicle Live, the Hammers have enquired about Newcastle’s English striker Wilson who has only one year remaining on his contract in St. James’ Park.

The report claims that although the 32-year-old would prefer to remain at the club but may consider a move away if it helps him to get into Gareth Southgate’s plans for the next World Cup.

Wilson scored nine goals and registered one assist for Eddie Howe’s side in 20 Premier League games last season but has primarily been a backup to Alexander Isak with the French striker viewed as the star man in that position moving forward.

The report also claims that the English striker is valued at £18 million, a sum of money that could help free up some funds for Howe’s side.