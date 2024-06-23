Chelsea decide their first choice winger target after failed Michael Olise transfer

Chelsea have reportedly decided on their first choice transfer target out wide as Michael Olise is heading to Bayern Munich instead, with Gianluca Di Marzio reporting that Nico Williams is now their priority.

Fabrizio Romano exclusively reported via his Daily Briefing yesterday that Williams is someone who’s been on Chelsea’s radar, though with advanced talks yet to take place over the Athletic Bilbao winger.

See below, however, as well-respected Italian journalist Di Marzio suggests that could change soon as his information is that the Spain international is now Chelsea’s first choice to come in and strengthen their attacking options out wide…

#Calciomercato | Il @ChelseaFC ci sta provando per Nico #Williams. Adesso è lui la prima scelta dopo che è sfumato #Olise — Gianluca Di Marzio (@DiMarzio) June 23, 2024

Olise would have been an exciting signing for Chelsea, but Williams is another top player who would surely have a positive impact at Stamford Bridge.

Still only 21 years of age, Williams has been impressing in La Liga and is now also doing the business for his country at Euro 2024.

Williams transfer: Chelsea urgently need more quality out wide

It’s hardly surprising to see CFC going after players like Olise and Williams, as their form for much of last season was far from good enough, largely due to the inconsistency of players like Raheem Sterling, Mykhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke.

Sterling was once a fine player but now looks to be past his best, while Mudryk and Madueke are two talented young players who just seem to be struggling to find their feet at Chelsea.

Williams might encounter similar problems, of course, as this isn’t the easiest or most settled Chelsea side, but one imagines the Blues won’t be the only club trying to win the race for his signature this summer.

Romano has also hinted that Arsenal and Liverpool could be teams to watch with Williams this summer, and he’d surely do better to pick those clubs, where he’d be playing in the Champions League and probably closer to winning trophies than at Chelsea.