Transfer news journalist Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the situation involving Lille defender Leny Yoro this summer.

The exciting young Frenchman is one of the biggest prospects in the world and it’s clear that Europe’s elite are queuing up to sign him this summer.

However, Real Madrid is Yoro’s clear preference, according to Romano as he spoke exclusively to CaughtOffside for his latest Daily Briefing column.

If a deal with Real Madrid doesn’t work out, though, that could open the door to Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain, so it seems this saga might not be over just yet.

Yoro would be an ideal signing to bolster this Real Madrid squad and give them more top young talents to build around for the future.

Yoro transfer: Real Madrid are his preference but Liverpool will be there too

Discussing Yoro’s future, Romano said: “A lot has been written about Leny Yoro, but my understanding of the situation remains the same in that the Lille defender has wanted to join Real Madrid since October/November last year, it’s not something new.

“Yoro’s preference is Real Madrid and he wishes to go there, but it depends on Real Madrid and what they want to do now. PSG and Liverpool will be there if Yoro to Real Madrid doesn’t happen.”

Liverpool could also surely do with signing Yoro to give them a long-term successor to Virgil van Dijk, who is not getting any younger and who showed some signs of declining last season.

Reds fans will be hoping for a statement signing like this under new manager Arne Slot, to help with what could otherwise be a difficult first season following the departure of Jurgen Klopp at the end of the previous campaign.

Still, it’s not easy to say no to Real Madrid and it’s not too surprising to see that they’re Yoro’s first preference.