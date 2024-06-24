The United States opened their 2024 Copa América campaign with a 2-0 victory against Bolivia at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Moreover, AC Milan standout Christian Pulisic made United States football history with his goal early in the first half.

Gregg Berhalter and his team are off to a good start after Matchday 1 as they secured all three points. Pulisic had a goal and an assist in the match, but OptaJack pointed out that the goal against Bolivia is a historical feat.

According to the statistical outlet, the 25-year-old’s goal after 2 minutes and 23 seconds is the fastest the USMNT has ever scored against a CONMBEOL opponent in a competitive match.

2:23 – Christian Pulisic's goal after 2 minutes, 23 seconds is the fastest the #USMNT has ever scored against a CONMBEOL opponent in a competitive match (34th match). Tone. pic.twitter.com/yWA1qmbdRS — OptaJack?? (@OptaJack) June 23, 2024

Pulisic and company are in Group C and are one of the favorites to advance in this group along with Uruguay. If they do so, it will be players like Pulisic leading the way.

The United States will face fellow CONCACAF nation Panama on Matchday 2 on Thursday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.