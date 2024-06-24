Liverpool star Darwin Núñez is showing off a previous look as Uruguay opened up their Copa América tournament on Sunday night against Panama at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.
Rather than play in his usual man-bun look that many Liverpool supporters are used to seeing, Núñez came out with a braid look that caught the attention of social media.
Uruguay is one of the tournament favorites, so perhaps a change in his hairstyle will help him find the back of the net.
darwin nunez ahead of kick off pic.twitter.com/8NJB5JdU5X
— hae (@drwnunez) June 24, 2024
Darwin Núñez brought back the braids ???? pic.twitter.com/TzJQmMoK2z
— B/R Football (@brfootball) June 24, 2024